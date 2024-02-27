Share on email (opens in new window)

Upheal, an ambient clinical transcription provider for mental health professionals, raised a $3.25 million seed, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Mental health is grappling with a pernicious labor shortage and administrative burnout is making retention harder.

Zoom in: Credo Ventures led the round, with participation from Kaya Ventures and Inovia Capital.

Funds should last two years, but Upheal will likely raise a Series A before then, CEO Juraj Chrappa tells Axios.

How it works: Upheal uses AI to automate clinical administrative tasks like notes transcription, which Chrappa says can be particularly complicated for therapists seeing multiple clients in one session (e.g., couples counseling).

With fresh funding, Upheal will add new AI-powered templates to address multiple types of therapy, Chrappa says.

Upheal also wants to add prompt capabilities, with the platform providing insights or questions for practitioners in real time during sessions, he says.

Upheal serves individual practices, multi-site mental health clinics and virtual mental health providers.

What's next: Upheal's platform could also soon be used for clinical supervision and training, Chrappa says.

State of play: Clinical documentation burden has been identified as a primary use-case for generative AI in health care and investors are taking note (no pun intended).

Last week, Abridge, which boasts a large proprietary large-language model, raised $150 million in Series C funding.

Ambience Healthcare — which bills itself as an AI operating system for health care organizations — collected a $70 million Series B this month.

Chrappa says Upheal competes most closely with Nabla, a clinical note generation company that raised a $24 million Series B in January, as well as Mentalyc and Freed.

What they're saying: While "there's bunch of other companies" working within ambient clinical documentation, every specialty has very different workflows, says Credo partner Karolina Mrozkova.