Scoop: KKR paying $10.5B for Cotiviti stake
KKR will pay $10.5 billion to acquire a stake in Cotiviti from Veritas Capital, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The deal includes $5 billion in syndicated debt that JPMorgan will manage — a notable win for traditional banks on a major health care deal.
Zoom in: Announced today and expected to close in the second quarter, the deal will leave KKR and Veritas with equal ownership stakes.
- The $5 billion leveraged loan sale launched today breaks down into a $4.4 billion floating rate term loan led by JPM, with a $600 million fixed rate term loan led by Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reported.
- KKR and Veritas worked to syndicate a good deal of that debt before the deal launched and the $5 billion was oversubscribed by that point, as reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.
The big picture: The larger equity slug continues an ongoing trend in private equity deals seeing firms commit more cash than debt.
- Wall Street lenders are coming back into private equity deals after a long hiatus.
How it works: South Jordan, Utah-based Cotiviti offers payment accuracy and financial analytics for health care providers and insurers.
- KKR has a solid foothold in health data analytics, with portfolio companies like Clarify Health Solutions, Headlands Research and Resolian Bioanalytics.
By the numbers: Veritas took Cotiviti private in 2018 for about $4.9 billion, and has made at least two previous efforts to exit.
- Carlyle was looking to acquire the business for $15 billion back in February of last year.
- That hinged on Carlyle's ability to secure a $5.5 billion private loan.
- In 2021, Bloomberg reported the firm had Cotiviti on a dual track process.
KKR declined to comment. Veritas and JPMorgan did not respond to an immediate request for comment.