KKR nearing deal for stake in Cotiviti
KKR is nearing a deal to buy 50% of health tech giant Cotiviti from Veritas Capital, Axios has confirmed.
Why it matters: If completed, it would be one of the largest private equity-led buyouts of the year.
Details: The deal would value the health care tech company at $10 billion to $11 billion, Bloomberg reports.
- PE firms are in talks to borrow between $5 billion and $6 billion for the deal.
- KKR and Veritas are seeking a private loan with a payment-in-kind structure that would allow the company to pay interest with more debt on the entire financing.
- Debt provided by banks would require interest to be paid in cash but would likely come at a lower cost for the borrower.
Catch up quick: This is Veritas' second swing at offloading Cotiviti after Carlyle was reported to be in talks to acquire it for $15 billion.
- That deal rested on Carlyle's ability to secure a $5.5 billion private loan.
Flashback: Veritas took Cotiviti private in 2018 for about $4.9 billion, only to test its public market readiness three years later, when it reportedly explored a dual process for the asset.
- Cotiviti's software solutions are designed to improve the financial and quality performance of health care providers.
The big picture: Expensive debt and ballooning interest rates have private equity firms holding assets longer than the typical five-to-six-year period.
What we're watching: If KKR secures financing, a deal could inspire market confidence and unclog the backlogged exit pipeline.
KKR declined to comment. Veritas did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
Claire Rychlewski contributed reporting.