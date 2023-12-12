Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

KKR is nearing a deal to buy 50% of health tech giant Cotiviti from Veritas Capital, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: If completed, it would be one of the largest private equity-led buyouts of the year.

Details: The deal would value the health care tech company at $10 billion to $11 billion, Bloomberg reports.

PE firms are in talks to borrow between $5 billion and $6 billion for the deal.

KKR and Veritas are seeking a private loan with a payment-in-kind structure that would allow the company to pay interest with more debt on the entire financing.

Debt provided by banks would require interest to be paid in cash but would likely come at a lower cost for the borrower.

Catch up quick: This is Veritas' second swing at offloading Cotiviti after Carlyle was reported to be in talks to acquire it for $15 billion.

That deal rested on Carlyle's ability to secure a $5.5 billion private loan.

Flashback: Veritas took Cotiviti private in 2018 for about $4.9 billion, only to test its public market readiness three years later, when it reportedly explored a dual process for the asset.

Cotiviti's software solutions are designed to improve the financial and quality performance of health care providers.

The big picture: Expensive debt and ballooning interest rates have private equity firms holding assets longer than the typical five-to-six-year period.

What we're watching: If KKR secures financing, a deal could inspire market confidence and unclog the backlogged exit pipeline.

KKR declined to comment. Veritas did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Claire Rychlewski contributed reporting.