Marathon and Everside merge to create worksite primary care giant
Employer primary care providers Marathon Health and Everside Health announced plans to merge.
Why it matters: U.S. companies are spending big on employees' health care, often with little insight into whether they're paying for quality care.
Details: The combined company — which will operate as Marathon Health — expects to generate "well over $500 million" in revenue this year, Marathon CEO Jeff Wells tells Axios.
- Wells, who will lead the business moving forward, described the transaction as a merger-of-equals and said talks between the two started last spring. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Everside CEO Chris Miller will depart for other opportunities but remains a shareholder.
- Marathon backer General Atlantic and Everside backers New Enterprise Associates and Oak HC/FT remain invested in the entity.
How it works: Marathon and Everside provide employers onsite, network and virtual primary care clinics and services.
- Alongside primary care, the companies offer occupational health, behavioral health and care navigation.
The big picture: Marathon and Everside's value proposition is in potential savings for employers, which are currently staring down the largest annual increase in health care costs in a decade.
- "The awareness of primary care as the solution — and the right type of primary care — has actually never been stronger," Wells says.
What's next: Integration of the merger is top-of-mind near-term, with no additional M&A planned now, Wells says.
Yes, but: "One thing we've recognized is employers increasingly have point solution fatigue," he adds, noting Marathon could seek acquisitions that focus on integrating multiple HCIT solutions.
State of play: Marathon competes with Premise Health — which OMERS acquired for $1.1 billion in 2018 from Water Street Healthcare — as well as Select Medical-owned Concentra Health.
- Meanwhile, strategics like Amazon and CVS have increased their primary care footholds.
Catch up quick: General Atlantic acquired a majority stake in Marathon in 2019 for an undisclosed price.
- Everside, formerly Paladina Health, was sold to NEA by dialysis business DaVita for $100 million in 2018. NEA led a $165 million raise for the company that year.
- Both companies have completed a spate of acquisitions of smaller-scale competitors in subsequent years.
What we're watching: Everside had plans to go public in 2021 before scrapping an IPO due to market conditions.
What they're saying: "We don't have a defined path to access the public markets versus other paths to access capital," Wells tells Axios.