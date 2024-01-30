Cognito Therapeutics raises $35M for neuro device

Cognito Therapeutics, a medical device company using light and sound to treat neurodegenerative disease, raised a $35 million Series B extension.

Why it matters: Cognito bills its product as a noninvasive, less costly alternative to Alzheimer's drugs, but the company will have to prove that in the clinic.

Details: Investors include FoundersX, Morningside, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, IAG Capital, Starbloom and WSGR.

The extension brings total funding to $128 million.

How it works: Cognito's headset — currently in clinical trials — emits light and sound designed to stimulate brain activity being disrupted by neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Patients use the headset for an hour daily at home.

The company expects to complete the trial of its device and submit data to the FDA by the end of next year, per STAT.

In the weeds: Cognito's experimental impact on disease progression compared favorably to existing Alzheimer's drugs Leqembi (which is on the market) and donanemab (in Phase 3 trials), according to the company.

Cognito also found preliminary evidence that its device impacts synaptic function.

Cognito claims its noninvasive approach also mitigates amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIAs), a side-effect of monoclonal antibody treatments that can lead to brain bleeds.

Be smart: Cognito's success relies on clinician adoption and reimbursement from Medicare and other payers — an area that's proved difficult for other digital therapeutics companies.

If the company can prove its device creates cost savings in an area as tough as Alzheimer's — for instance, periodic brain imaging to check for ARIAs — it may be able to make a convincing case to insurers.

State of play: Digital therapeutics was the least-funded category in the third quarter of 2023, as slow progress toward reimbursement has blocked many of the prescription-based tools from gaining the necessary uptake. For example: