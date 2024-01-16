Share on email (opens in new window)

As it embarks on a $32 million-fueled business pivot, care enabler 98point6 bought telehealth company Bright.md's customers, CEO Jay Burrell tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The deal will let 98point6's provider customers conduct asynchronous telemedicine visits, a fast-rising means of receiving virtual care.

Details: The deal — 45% in cash and 55% in equity — gives 98point6 Bright.md's 17 customers, per Burrell.

98point6 is also taking on half a dozen former Bright.md staff in commercial and sales.

It's 98point6's first acquisition as it transitions from care provider to tech licensor.

What's next: Burrell foresees more acquisitions in the near term and raising another round of capital by Q3.

"I'm preparing to put a little fuel in the commercial tank now that we have a portfolio of offerings," he says.

Burrell says the company plans to expand from health systems to private provider groups within roughly the next quarter.

Of note: 98point6 currently has 25 licensees signed up for its services, including MultiCare, Baptist Health, and UAB Medicine.

What they're saying: The strategy behind the current acquisition is creating "a single user interface for the patient and for the provider," says Burrell.

Be smart: A 2023 Rock Health survey suggested telehealth recently reached 80% adoption, boosting it into first place as the preferred channel for minor illness and prescriptions.

Compared with real-time video, audio-only and asynchronous forms of telemedicine were the most-used means of attaining virtual care, the survey found.

Catch up fast: When Seattle-based 98point6 last April announced its strategic shift from provider to enabler, Burrell foreshadowed the company's plan to use acquisitions to add capabilities like remote patient monitoring.

He hopes future buys enable the company to take on additional customers and technologies.

How it works: 98point6 Technologies charges health systems either a flat software licensing fee, a fee per transaction, or a mix of both.

Services include automated case assignment, EHR data integration, patient-clinician chat and video, automated care plans, clinical documentation and medical recommendation letters.

State of play: Compared with telehealth providers, telehealth enablement startups promise simplicity over sparkle, drawing continued investor interest. Relevant deals from last spring alone include: