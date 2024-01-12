Share on email (opens in new window)

Rite Aid secured court approval to sell its pharmacy benefit manager unit Elixir to PBM MedImpact Healthcare Systems for $575 million.

Why it matters: The deal bulks MedImpact significantly during a time when PBMs (including MedImpact itself) are under federal scrutiny.

Details: Troubled pharmacy chain Rite Aid shopped Elixir to more than 30 prospective buyers during its bankruptcy, but none topped MedImpact's initial price offer, Rite Aid attorney Ross Fiedler said at a bankruptcy court hearing in Trenton, New Jersey.

Flashback: Rite Aid paid a whopping $2 billion in 2015 to buy Elixir, then known as Envision, which the pharmacy chain once called its "crown jewel."

Three years later, analysts were urging a sale of the pharmacy unit to reduce some of Rite Aid's debt.

In 2022, Rite Aid was hit with a class-action lawsuit alleging the company made "false and/or misleading statements" to investors about Elixir's status.

Rite Aid paid a $252.2 million goodwill impairment charge related to Elixir in September 2022.

Where it stands: "We are continuing to make progress with our court-supervised process and are moving forward with our Rite Aid 2.0 Plan," CEO Jeffery Stein said in a statement.

Catch up fast: Since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October, Rite Aid has closed about 200 stores, with plans to potentially shutter more.

Be smart: PBMs have become something of a four-letter word in health care with just three companies commanding 80% of the drug market and controlling drug prices while acting as brokers between insurers and consumers.

The so-called Big Three are CVS Health (Caremark), Cigna (Express Scripts), and UnitedHealth (OptumRx).

Meanwhile, dozens of PBM-related bills are moving through Congress in an attempt to remedy some misaligned incentives and make modest improvements.