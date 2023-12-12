Women's health investment sees "speed bump," per SVB report

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook and SVB, a division of First Citizens Bank; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture investors are loosening their purse strings for women's health startups, even in a tough economy.

Driving the news: Despite the stark funding crunch for generalist health care companies, women's health is seeing what Silicon Valley Bank analysts describe in a recent report as "more of a speed bump."

Details: Venture dollars flowed to women's health over the past five years, with the sector seeing a 314% rise in investment compared to just a 28% increase in overall health investments, per the analysis.

At its current pace, 2023 is on track to be the third-best funding year on record for women's health.

Meanwhile, even as the number of women's health deals dropped 8%, investment dollars rose 12%, the report's authors conclude.

Zoom in: Investors poured $435 million into non-fertility startups in Q3 2023.

That single quarter record "shows a heartening shift in the long-held misconception that fertility and pregnancy are the sole focus of women's health," write SVB lead authors Jackie Spencer and Raysa Bousleiman.

"Women's health has been siloed into being just about menstruation or reproduction, but the true breadth of it is: Women predominantly make health care decisions ... and women are the CEOs of the household," Maveron partner Anarghya Vardhana previously told Axios.

Plus, 76% of women's health companies have a female founder, a rate three times higher than the overall startup sector.

The big picture: A groundswell of support for women's health surfaced in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Axios reported in June.

Builders of women's health companies told Axios at the time they were increasingly motivated to expand their offerings as demand for existing health care resources surged and current supply buckled.

Last November, women's health dominated midterm talk.

Virtual-first primary care and other in-home and remote services began gaining steam after the Dobbs ruling, as women delayed in-person care because of fear of criminal prosecution.

Yes, but: Women-focused startups continue to face an uphill battle in today's male-dominated venture landscape, a trend reflected in women's health companies' collectively lower valuations, per the report.

"What is ... surprising is the consistency with which women's health companies are valued lower than health care companies overall," Spencer and Bousleiman note.

State of play: While fertility-focused companies previously garnered the bulk of investor attention in women's health, funding is increasingly flowing to companies addressing the broader spectrum of women's health concerns.

What's next: "We expect deal counts and dollars to accelerate with a greater realization of the unmet health needs of women, improvement in women's health research and funding as the sector matures," say Spencer and Bousleiman.