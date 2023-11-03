Home-based cardio care: State of play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Last updated Sept. 19, 2023

An aging population, combined with an ongoing shift of care to lower-cost settings, is underwriting growth in demand for remote and home-based cardiac companies.

Why it matters: With heart disease leading the nation in causes of death, cardiology care has emerged as the single largest driver of health care spending.

Recent investments include:

Other developments in the home-based cardiac space include:

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and Motiv announced an in-home virtual cardiac recovery program in June.

and announced an in-home virtual cardiac recovery program in June. NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health merged last year to create Illinois' third-largest health system.

Story Health, a Cupertino, Calif.-based company developing virtual AI-enabled cardiac care and Pearl Health, a New York-based care-delivery and billing platform, partnered in June to provide specialty cardiac care to Medicare beneficiaries. Story Health raised $22.6 million in Series A funding last year.

Go deeper: View our latest coverage on everything shaping the health tech industry across venture capital, private equity and M&A. Start your free trial of Axios Pro: Health Tech Deals today.