Scoop: Small Door Vet on the auction block
Small Door Vet is working with Lincoln International on strategic options, including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.
Why it matters: Auctions for traditional vet platforms stalled out last year, but investors see promise in Small Door's strategy, one source says.
How it works: Small Door is a membership-based, tech-enabled veterinary chain, aiming to help customers and their pets get seen more quickly than they might at a traditional vet.
- Small Door provides in-person routine and emergency animal care, as well as 24-hour telemedicine care via a mobile app.
- Memberships cost $169 per pet, per year, according to the company's website.
- The company has 12 clinics in New York, Washington D.C., and Boston — up from five last year.
What's happening: Small Door is having management meetings with prospective buyers ahead of collecting first-round bids, the sources say.
- The New York-based company, which is not yet profitable, is being marketed on $70 million in pro-forma revenue.
- Small Door could look at General Atlantic's acquisition of GoodVets as a possible comparable, the sources say. One source notes that deal yielded a $300 million price tag. (General Atlantic declined to comment.)
Catch up fast: Small Door raised a $40 million Series B last year, led by the chief investment officer of an unidentified publicly traded private equity firm.
- C&S Family Capital and FS Investors also participated, alongside existing investors Toba Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Primary Venture Partners and TriplePoint Capital.
- Small Door has grown solely through de novo clinic openings. CEO Josh Guttman told Axios last December the business was generating $10 million-plus in annual revenue, with five clinics open.
State of play: Tech-enabled veterinary companies have drawn significant investor interest in recent months, as pet owners look for more efficient care.
- Digitail, a Romanian pet tech platform, raised $11 million in Series A funding in January.
- Felix&Fido, a membership-based veterinary company, raised $4 million in pre-seed funding in March.
- Pet telehealth company Airvet raised $18.2 million in Series B funding.
- Go deeper for a full state of play on the pet economy.
Small Door Vet and Lincoln did not return requests for comment.