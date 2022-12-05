BC Partners is mulling a nearly $3 billion sale of its U.K.-based platform VetPartners, Bloomberg reported.

Why it matters: As 2022 draws to a close, several veterinary practices reported to be in market have not yet sold. VetPartners' market check could inspire movement for other vet auctions, Axios reports.

State of play: At least five sponsor-backed platforms were reported to be in market or exploring options this year: Western Vet, Blue River Petcare, Encore Vet, CareVet and Southern Veterinary Partners.

What's happening: North Castle Partners, which kicked off a sale process for Encore Vet in April via Harris Williams, shelved the initial attempt before relaunching recently, sources tell Axios.

In this renewed effort, Encore is splitting its general practice and specialty veterinary units, sources say.

Bids were collected last month, one source says.

Yes, and: Sources say Partners Group-backed Blue River launched an auction this fall after hiring William Blair, as Axios reported in August — but one source tells Claire that process may be paused.

Be smart: In today's market, a slowdown shouldn't come as a surprise. LBO debt is more expensive, but seller valuation expectations are still reminiscent of 2021.

Sponsor-led health care services deals were down 10.6% this quarter from the same period last year, per PitchBook.

Yes, but: The sector's had one recent deal with a price tag that starts with the letter 'B' — VetCor's $1.1 billion-plus acquisition of People Pets & Vets in September.

Notably, former majority PP&V investor Cressey & Co. remains invested in the combination.

Hear any updates? Write to us.

North Castle declined to comment. Partners Group did not respond to a request for comment.