Prior authorization technology: State of play

Last updated September 11, 2023

Health tech automation startup Co:Helm raised $3.2 million in seed funding, CEO Abdel Mahmoud told Erin exclusively. The startup's current offerings center on streamlining prior authorizations, a.k.a. the often onerous treatment-approval process.

Other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include:

Basys.ai pulled in $2.4 million in pre-seed funding this August.

pulled in $2.4 million in pre-seed funding this August. Develop Health closed a $1.8 million pre-seed round.

closed a $1.8 million pre-seed round. Rhyme collected $25 million last February.

collected $25 million last February. Cohere Health raised $36 million in Series B funding in 2021.

raised $36 million in Series B funding in 2021. Itiliti Health closed a $2 million seed round in 2021.

What we're watching: Medical data prediction startup GenHealth.AI CEO Ricky Sahu told Axios in July that the Boston-based company hopes to apply its models to help streamline prior authorization and utilization management.

