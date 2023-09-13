Prior authorization technology: State of play
Last updated September 11, 2023
Health tech automation startup Co:Helm raised $3.2 million in seed funding, CEO Abdel Mahmoud told Erin exclusively. The startup's current offerings center on streamlining prior authorizations, a.k.a. the often onerous treatment-approval process.
Other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include:
- Basys.ai pulled in $2.4 million in pre-seed funding this August.
- Develop Health closed a $1.8 million pre-seed round.
- Rhyme collected $25 million last February.
- Cohere Health raised $36 million in Series B funding in 2021.
- Itiliti Health closed a $2 million seed round in 2021.
What we're watching: Medical data prediction startup GenHealth.AI CEO Ricky Sahu told Axios in July that the Boston-based company hopes to apply its models to help streamline prior authorization and utilization management.
