Prior authorization technology: State of play

Erin Brodwin
Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Last updated September 11, 2023

Health tech automation startup Co:Helm raised $3.2 million in seed funding, CEO Abdel Mahmoud told Erin exclusively. The startup's current offerings center on streamlining prior authorizations, a.k.a. the often onerous treatment-approval process.

Other startups using automation to soothe the prior authorization headache include:

What we're watching: Medical data prediction startup GenHealth.AI CEO Ricky Sahu told Axios in July that the Boston-based company hopes to apply its models to help streamline prior authorization and utilization management.

