Exclusive: GenHealth AI seeds $13M for payer-facing medical models

Medical data prediction startup GenHealth.AI collected $13 meed in seed funding, CEO Ricky Sahu tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As generative AI applications in health care gain traction, GenHealth differentiates itself by training its models on medical data to help lighten insurers' administrative burden.

Details: Craft Ventures and Obvious Ventures co-led the round.

Funds are being used to build out GenHealth's use cases for health insurers and care providers.

Sahu declined to say when he expects the company to raise a Series A.

How it works: GenHealth trains what it calls large medical models (LMMs) on medical data to assist payers with tasks like risk adjustment and care management.

Its models are trained on anonymized data including patient demographics, disease conditions, procedure and medication codes and costs and published medical research data.

Most generative AI health care companies train large language models (LLMs) on speech-based data to assist providers with administrative work.

What's next: Sahu hopes to soon see Boston-based GenHealth apply its models to help streamline efforts like prior authorization and utilization management.

What they're saying: "There's so much more data out there than what comes out of providers' mouths," Sahu says.

"In health care, so much medical spending is wasted on services that don't need to happen — that's the space we're in," he adds.

Catch up quick: Sahu and former 1upHealth colleagues Eric Marriott and Ethan Siegel spun GenHealth out of their former employer three months ago.

State of play: Predictive AI medical startups are all the rage of late following the introduction of GPT4 by Open AI, but most train their models on speech-based data. For example: