Upheaval at mainstream social media companies and a booming senior population inspired entrepreneur Rich Maggiotto to create senior-focused social network Peppermint.

Why it matters: Maggiotto's New York City-based startup unwrapped $8 million in seed funding with participation from Primetime Partners, he tells Axios exclusively.

Deal details: Peppermint is using the funds to grow membership among its exclusively 55+ crowd.

Maggiotto, who is also the company's CEO, declined to say when Peppermint might collect a Series A.

How it works: Built at Redesign Health, Peppermint will initially operate DTC with a $9.99 monthly subscription.

Peppermint's "clubhouse guides" virtually greet new members, answer questions and walk them through features such as clubs, workshops, live events and group challenges.

Content moderation will be spearheaded by experts the company identifies through other social media sites and academic centers.

The company is also exploring partnerships with existing brick-and-mortar senior centers and clubs to supplement their physical sites with Peppermint's virtual one.

What they’re saying: "We felt this audience of people over 55 was underserved by a lot of the platforms out there," says Maggiotto.

"A lot of existing social networks are untrustworthy," he adds. "We want to build a community that’s human and not run by bots."

Abby Levy, a Peppermint investor and Primetime Partners managing partner, describes the site as a "custom platform that picks up on existing behavior" and benefits further from the leadership its experts provide.

State of play: With mainstream social networks in upheaval and rates of loneliness among U.S. adults remaining at higher levels than pre-pandemic, several new health-focused alternatives have attracted recent venture interest. For example:

Eureka Health, a startup focused on connecting chronically ill patients with peers to share treatment experiences, earlier this month closed a $7 million seed round.

Jasper Health, which operates a social network for people with cancer, last February raised $25 million in Series A funding.

Wisq, developer of an employer-facing social platform, last April booked $20 million in Series A capital.

🍭 One fun thing: The name Peppermint comes from Maggiotto's desire for the company to feel refreshing for its users.