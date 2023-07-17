Dental supply provider Torch Dental filled a $28 million Series B, co-CEO Khaled Boukadoum tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Current labor shortages have underlined the need for more efficient dental clinics, and the process of buying and tracking dental supplies has remained fairly antiquated.

Details: Health Velocity Capital led the round, bringing total funding to $40 million.

Previous backers Bessemer Venture Partners, FJ Labs, Felicis Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Raga Partners and Town Hall Ventures participated.

Funds will be put to use helping Torch expand geographically into the South, Southwest, Midwest and mountain regions, hiring more engineering and marketing staff and expanding its services.

What's next: Boukadoum foresees Torch biting off a Series C within the next 12 months, "if the market is turning around."

If the market "stays sideways, we don't need to raise in the near term," he adds.

How it works: New York City-based Torch offers dental practices custom dashboards for centralized ordering and spending management in an effort to save them time and money.

Roughly 2,000 dental practices are currently signed up with Torch and can order supplies from up 110 vendors.

Boukadoum says the company saves practices an average of 16% on supplies.

The backstory: Khaled (and twin brother and co-CEO Yassine Boukadoum) started Torch after hearing how difficult it was for their sister, a dentist named Meriem, to track products and find reasonable prices.

"There was no digital solution for her to do product management or ordering or tracking vendors, and pricing was super opaque," Khaled recalls. "She was like hey, you’re an MBA. I can’t figure this out. Can you?"

The intrigue: The dental supply industry is dominated by three well-established — but largely analog — players in the dental supply industry: Henry Schein ($10.7 billion market cap), Patterson Dental ($3.1 billion market cap) and Benco Dental.

Investor and Bessemer Ventures parter Kent Bennett says providers have grown increasingly keen on modern tools.

"There's been a big tipping point," Bennett tells Axios. "You walk around with a phone in your pocket, you don't accept the status quo that's analog."

State of play: Dental tech enablers of both supplies and back-of-office software have attracted recent interest from venture and private equity players, as have providers of home technologies for oral health.

🔥 One fun thing: Boukadoum says Torch's name comes from his team's goal of bringing transparency to an otherwise opaque supply industry.