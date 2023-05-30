Wellplaece, a dental supply marketplace provider, raised a $5.5 million seed round to the U.S. market before setting sights abroad, CEO Caen Contee tells Axios.

Why it matters: Private equity is rolling up dental practices across North America and Europe, and those platforms typically lack robust back-office functions — like coordinating suppliers.

Details: The round was led by Eniac Ventures and Bee Partners.

Individual participants included WestRiver Group CEO Erik Anderson, TrueBill and RocketMoney CEO Haroon Mokhtarzada, former Affordable Healthcare CCO Andy Oreffice, and entrepreneur Francis Hellye.

Wellplaece raised with a runway of 18 months in mind, but Contee says the company can make the cash last two years if needed.

What's next: "We have raised enough this round that if we were focused on profitability, we could be," Contee says.

Yes, but: "I think we know we're in an expansion strategy and will likely be growing both across U.S., North America and beyond," he adds. "So I expect to have growth rounds here."

Europe is a very similar marketplace to the U.S., down to the private equity-led group dental roll ups, meaning Wellplaece's model is easily replicated.

The company is heads down on U.S. expansion over the next nine to 12 months, at which point it will consider entering Europe, Contee says.

How it works: Wellplaece offers a software-as-a-service built alongside a marketplace allowing dental practices to request the supplies they need.

The company says it leverages artificial intelligence to search for optimal pricing, and it handles logistics, invoicing, and payments.

Wellplaece also works with suppliers and receives a commission on every transaction it facilitates.

"If you think about it, you can't really, as a practice, manage 20, 30, 50 100 suppliers — because suddenly that's a different account to log into a different return flow and UX, and a different accounts payable, different invoice," Contee says.

Zoom out: Wellplaece's primary competition is incumbent distributors, that are on the hook for warehousing, sales team and visiting office costs.

He notes Wellplaece is partnering with some of the distributors that have started incorporating more technology and automation into their workflows.

The big picture: For Bee Partners partner Garrett Goldberg, the recent market slowdown has offered welcomed extra time for diligence as an early-stage investor.

"This is an eight, 10 year partnership we're going to have with Caen," he says. "And so to be able to spend some time to do that qualitative due diligence ... it's how you make much better decisions. It's how you pick the right partners."

The bottom line: As financial sponsors continue to roll up dental practices, "the first thing they want to do is figure out how to make them operationally more effective and cost efficient," says Contee.