Laudio, a health care operations management software company, raised a $13 million Series B to shore up AI capabilities, CEO Russ Richmond tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Laudio automates administrative tasks — a long-time contributor to physician burnout, and an initial use case for generative AI.

Details: This round was led by Define Ventures with participation from existing investors .406 Ventures, InHealth Ventures, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, and TeleTracking Technologies.

"We should be cash flow positive in the next two or three years," Richmond says, noting the fundraising process took about two months.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Laudio has raised $25 million to-date.

How it works: Laudio automates repetitive work and provides front line health care workers with recommendations and best practices.

"Unfortunately, today’s health systems are stuck in a never-ending cycle: employee turnover creates staffing crisis, which in turn costs health systems more money as they look to inefficient labor pools," says Richmond.

Its software automates tasks like employee rounding, checking with new hires, checking in on patients, assessing overtime, doing audits on the quality of work.

One example is lets say a nurse has worked five straight shifts with newly trained employees - Laudio will pick up on this and alert the manager to reach out to that nurse, thank them, and arrange their schedule.

Laudio is currently used by more than 20 health systems.

What's next: "Laudio is making larger investments in its AI and analytics platform, which nudge leaders to take the right action at the right time through real-time recommendations," Richmond says.

Richmond wants to establish Laudio as the future of work within the health care space this year.

What they're saying: "Laudio is targeting the number one challenge faced by every health system and every patient in the US: clinician burnout," says A.G. Breitenstein, venture partner at Define Ventures.

"Laudio’s team, technology and deep industry leadership are best positioned by far to make the work of front line health care staff faster, simpler and easier," he says.

The bottom line: "Clinician burnout is the top issue for every single health system in the US, and simply adding more staff is only a partial solution," Breitenstein says.