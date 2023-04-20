Lucem Health is nearing the finish line of a $5 million to $10 million Series A extension to take its clinical AI platform to market, CEO Sean Cassidy tells Axios at HIMSS in Chicago.

Why it matters: After a flat end to 2022, digital health funding ticked upward in Q1 — but it remains a difficult fundraising environment.

Details: The Raleigh, North Carolina-based clinical AI company has locked in a new undisclosed investor, Cassidy says.

Existing investors — which include the Mayo Clinic and General Catalyst portfolio company Commure — will also participate.

Cassidy declined to disclose how the round will value the company.

What they're saying: "You have to have thick skin when you're trying to raise venture capital," Cassidy says.

Though Lucem heard a lot of "gentle nos," the company ended up seeing interest from VCs after the round was subscribed.

How it works: Lucem's platform uses clinically oriented artificial intelligence to identify patients who may be at risk for disease, as well as help doctors make more efficient diagnoses.

"These tools aren't new," he says. "But there's some trepidation amongst health care providers about deploying them."

The company is not using generative artificial intelligence (aka GPT), though Cassidy says it could be useful to facilitate the next steps for patients post-diagnosis.

Lucem runs on Google Cloud, which is pursuing its own clinical AI efforts.

Flashback: Lucem was founded in 2021, launched by the Mayo Clinic to connect remote patient monitoring devices with algorithms designed by Mayo and partners.

Be smart: While AI is the topic-du-jour in health care, products that leverage AI for specific use cases in health care have the most market longevity.