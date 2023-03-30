Exclusive: Florence pushes $20M seed for ER intake tools

Patient intake and tracking startup Florence collected $20 million in seed capital, CEO Aniq Rahman tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Hospitals are buckling under the weight of the pandemic, with staffing shortages and rising demand lengthening emergency room wait times — and more patients are leaving the ER before even being seen by a provider.

Deal details: Thrive Capital, GV and Salesforce Ventures led the round with Vast Ventures, BoxGroup and Atento Capital participating.

Rahman says Florence will use the fresh funds to hire people focused on engineering, design and product.

He doesn't anticipate the company raising a Series A for "at least three to four years."

How it works: The New York City-based company offers health systems digital intake and tracking tools that help patients update their clinical information, fill prescriptions, initiate self-discharge and book follow-up visits.

Florence charges health systems for its subscription-based service, which is tiered based on patient volume.

The company currently working with 40 health systems, including academic medical centers, rural and for-profit hospitals and not-for-profit health systems including Luminis Health in Maryland.

What they're saying: "If you were a health system 20 years ago, your competition was the other hospital in town," Rahman says.

"Today it's Amazon, Walgreens, Walmart. Everybody is going after your patient. It's an imperative for health systems to consumerize," he adds.

State of play: Venture and private equity investors have poured money into patient tracking software and other tools designed to streamline the intake, discharge and visit scheduling process. For example:

Tebra, the product of a tie-up between medical software developer Kareo and health care marketing company PatientPop, last summer collected $72 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Vital, a provider of patient experience software, earlier this month raised $24.7 million in Series B funding.

Klara, a developer of patient engagement software and front desk automation tools, was acquired by Warburg Pincus-backed Modernizing Medicine through an LBO last February.

🎨 One fun thing: Florence is both an homage to nurse Florence Nightingale and to Florence, Italy, known as the birthplace of the Renaissance.