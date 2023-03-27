Wellvana Health, a value-based care technology player, announced an $84 million fundraise.

Why it matters: The enablement of VBC is a necessity in today's health care world as physicians still struggle to move from fee-for-service models, Aaron writes.

Details: The investment was led by Heritage Group and Valtruis, a Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe portfolio company.

Memorial Hermann Health System, the largest not-for-profit health system in southeast Texas, also participated.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source close tells Aaron the investment represents a minority stake.

The round brings Wellvana’s total funding since November 2020 to approximately $140 million.

Catch up fast: Wellvana came to market late last year with SVB Securities advising (yes, that SVB), Axios reported in October.

Wellvana was projecting over $1 billion of revenue and around $25 million of EBITDA in 2023, per that report.

Revenue and EBITDA were estimated to surpass $2 billion and $100 million, respectively, in 2024, sources told Axios at the time.

Of note: Wellvana declined to comment on financials or on its advisory relationship with SVB Securities, which has stated intent to continue operations independently of parent company SVB.

How it works: Wellvana sets up contracts with provider groups to help them succeed with value-based care.

With presence in 22 states, Wellvana helps physicians, health systems, home health operators and senior care facilities transition from fee-for-service payment models.

What's next: Fresh funds will go toward continued growth in existing markets and new U.S. geographies.

What they're saying: For Valtruis, WCAS's value-based care engine, Wellvana's robust underwriting program helps assume more downside risk for physician partners, says Karey Witty, managing director at Valtruis and operating partner at WCAS.

This is especially true for practices in rural and underserved communities and health systems that experience tight margins, she continues.

“Wellvana’s model is at the core of our mission at Valtruis to accelerate the growth and adoption of value-based care,” Witty says.

“We are confident that Wellvana’s solution-oriented model is best positioned to continue supporting physicians’ transition to a modern value-based care system," she says.

Flashback: Wellvana was co-founded by industry veteran and entrepreneur Charlie N. Martin Jr., who put up a $4.5 million investment in 2018 through his Nashville VC shop, Martin Ventures.