State of play: Telehealth enablement
Last updated on March 15, 2023
Venture backers are rushing to power telehealth enablement startups with seed and Series A rounds. For example:
- Virtual care enabler OpenLoop raised $15 million in Series A funding in March.
- AI-powered revenue cycle service provider CodaMetrix in February collected $55 million in Series A capital.
- Capable Health, maker of a plug-and-play software platform for nascent virtual care startups, last spring raised $6 million in seed funding.
- Opkit, which offers an insurance verification platform for telehealth companies, debuted with $1 million in seed financing in March.