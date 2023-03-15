State of play: Senior value-based care
Last updated on March 15, 2023
Senior-focused value-based care is booming, with several players emerging to tackle various ends of the market.
- Private equity-backed PointClickCare acquired value-based care EHR and care management platform Patient Pattern.
- Lifespark, a senior care tech startup, was seeking $50 million in growth equity funding, Axios reported in September.
- Upward Health, an in-home primary care provider, raised a $15.8 million Series B led by Heritage Group in September.
- Remote home care company Biofourmis tipped its Series D round to $320 million in August with a $20 million extension from Intel Capital.
- Wellvana Health, a Martin Ventures-backed value-based care enabler, has explored strategic alternatives, Axios reported in October.