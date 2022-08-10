Remote home care company Biofourmis tipped its Series D round to $320 million with a $20 million extension from Intel Capital, the investment arm of chipmaker Intel.

Driving the news: Health care has moved beyond the four walls of the hospital, fueled by a combination of the pandemic, cost-cutting measures and rapidly changing patient and provider preferences.

Context: The Boston-based remote care company is among a slew of similar businesses enjoying a surge of recent interest in home care. Among them:

Tomorrow Health, a New York-based startup that matches patients with home care vendors, in June raised $60 million in Series B funding led by BOND Capital, Axios wrote exclusively.

Homeward, a hybrid care startup focused on rural communities, earlier this month collected $50 million in Series B funding led by ARCH Venture Partners and Human Capital.

Retail giant Best Buy last fall acquired hospital-at-home company Current Health for $400 million.

Deal details: The extension adds to Biofourmis' $300 million Series D raise in April, led by General Atlantic with participation from CVS Health.

At the time, the company was valued at a cool $1.3 billion, making it one of a handful of digital health companies to reach unicorn status in April. (Others include Reify Health, Oura, Clarify Health and IntelyCare.)

Alongside the extension, Biofourmis also named Harvard Business School lecturer Trevor Fetter and SCAN Group CEO Sachin Jain to its board.

How it works: Founded in 2015, Biofourmis uses AI-based data analytics and remote monitoring tools to track patients' progress, for example after a hospital stay.

Of note: The unicorn home care company recently expanded from primary to chronic care.

In February, Biofourmis unveiled its Care at Home platform for treating heart failure, atrial fibrillation, diabetes and hypertension.

What's next: The company plans to expand its virtual offerings including building digital therapeutics, funding more clinical trials and inking strategic partnerships with digital health companies.