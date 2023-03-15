State of play: Remote respiratory monitoring
Several remote patient monitoring companies focused on respiratory health have attracted investor and acquisition interest in recent years.
- Respiratory health management company Aluna inhaled $15.3 million in Series B capital.
- Propeller Health, developer of a digital inhaler designed to track medication adherence, in 2019 was acquired by ResMed (NYSE: RMD) for $242.9 million.
- NuvoAir, developer of a respiratory care platform, in January 2022 raised $25 million in Series A funding led by AlbionVC and Hikma Ventures.
- Respiratory Motion, a respiratory monitoring technology developer, in 2022 was acquired by Senzime for $44 million.