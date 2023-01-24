Exclusive: Journey Clinical raises $9M to support psychedelic therapy

Psychedelic medicine infrastructure company Journey Clinical raised $8.5 million in Series A funding, CEO Jonathan Sabbagh tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Confronted with a worsening mental health crisis, a shortage of psychiatrists and stale treatment options, U.S. regulators are beginning to consider psychedelic medicines — treatments Journey Clinical aims to support — as an alternative.

Deal details: Union Square Ventures led the round, bringing Journey's total funding to roughly $12 million and marking the firm's first investment in the psychedelics sector.

Other participants included AlleyCorp, Fifty Years, Able Partners, Gaingels, Palo Santo, PsyMed Ventures, Coalition Partners, Mystic Ventures, Colibri, Satori Capital and other individual backers.

State of play: Boosted by hopeful research, rising investor interest and an increasingly friendly regulatory milieu, market appetite continues to grow for companies focused on psychedelic treatment.

Enthea, a benefits provider for psychedelic-assisted therapy, last December raised $2 million in seed funding.

Mindstate, a startup applying AI-powered drug discovery to create a pipeline of potential psychedelic therapeutics, last February raised $11.5 million in seed funds.

MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD) in 2021 became the second psychedelic drug developer to go public in the U.S. after Compass Pathways (Nasdaq: CMPS) debuted in 2020.

How it works: Journey offers therapists a plug-and-play platform to conduct psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, or the supervised use of psychedelics alongside therapy.

It charges therapists a $200 monthly fee and charges patients $250 for the intake process and $100 for follow-ups.

That includes Journey's telehealth platform, which allows it to verify patients' eligibility, track outcomes and monitor for adverse effects.

The backstory: Sabbagh started Journey after realizing that therapists interested in providing psychedelic-assisted therapy had no back-end support to do so.

"So we built a platform that gives therapists everything they need to incorporate this into their practice," Sabbagh says. "Our primary client is always the therapist."

What's next: The company is starting with ketamine but Sabbagh says it plans to expand to other treatments, like psilocybin and MDMA, as they are approved by regulators.

What they're saying: Amid a provider shortage and scant resources and standards for existing clinicians to provide psychedelic-assisted treatment, Journey's offering makes rational sense, says investor and USV general partner Rebecca Kaden.