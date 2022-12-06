Enthea, a benefits provider for psychedelic-assisted therapy, has closed on $2 million in seed funding — the first of two tranches, CEO Sherry Rais tells Axios.

Why it matters: Unlike most psychedelic-assisted therapy efforts that focus on drug development, Enthea is following a more established playbook as a third-party administrator (TPA) to administer less conventional benefits.

Details: Tabula Rasa Ventures led the round, with participation from Mystic Ventures and former Meridian exec Mike Cotton.

Enthea is now raising the second tranche, an additional $1.5 million, that's expected to close in Q1 2023, Rais tells Axios.

The capital gives a runway of about two and a half years, Rais says.

How it works: Enthea works with self-insured employers to give staff access to psychedelic-assisted therapy benefits.

Enthea's plans currently cover ketamine-assisted therapy, which is approved for off-label use by the FDA to treat myriad mental health disorders but is not covered by major payors.

Ketamine is approved for treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, PTSD, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, substance abuse disorder and adjustment disorder.

In the next two years, Enthea looks to add MDMA and psilocybin-assisted therapies, both of which are in final stages of regulatory approval, says Tabula Rasa Ventures managing partner Marik Hazan.

Flashback: Enthea was initially founded as a nonprofit, launching a pilot with Dr. Bronner's this year.

The company subsequently ran out of money and paused onboarding efforts.

But after receiving significant inbound interest from employers, Enthea restructured as a public-benefit corporation and was able to secure the financing it needed to support demand, per Rais.

What they're saying: "We're doing something in the psychedelic space, but we're following a known playbook," Rais says. "We already have revenue, we already have a customer. It's a much easier place for us to raise money from."

By the numbers: By the end of next year, Enthea expects to generate about $250,000 in revenue and aims to have 100 customers, Rais says.

Customers include Daybreaker, Tushy and Guinn Partners, Rais says, joining Dr. Bronner's.

Enthea hopes to break even and book more than $4 million in revenue by 2024.

Context: Given the unique nature of psychedelic-assisted therapy — and the lack of infrastructure around standardization and accreditation — education is crucial, Rais and Hazan say.

"The therapeutic component is essential to see efficacy," Hazan says. "If you're not combining it with therapy, you could re-traumatize a person."

To help educate patients and providers, Enthea has a medical policy board with seven outside ketamine experts that convenes every two months to assess existing research, Rais says.

What's next: Enthea wants to be in 40 cities by the end of 2023, 80 by end of 2024 and 100 by 2025, per Rais.

Be smart: There's a significant provider shortage rankling health care, which could throw a wrench into Enthea's plans to scale, especially with a treatment that requires training.

With ketamine therapy, "demand is on our side," Rais says, adding, "There are more trained providers than we need to build our network."

As of 2018, there were at least 300 clinics providing the treatment.

Yes, but: With lack of regulation, not all ketamine clinics are created equal.