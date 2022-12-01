Venture capital sees cancer care as the next frontier for health tech startups, according to a GSR Ventures survey.

Why it matters: Specialty health care has caught the attention of various investor classes — and as those providers grow, so does the need for tech enablement.

GSR, an early-stage health care-focused venture firm with $3.5 billion under management, interviewed 50 VCs on their 2023 predictions in a survey provided exclusively to Axios.

State of play: Over half of GSR's respondents chose oncology as the most promising clinical startup sector. Existing players include:

OncoLens, which facilitates data integration and collaboration among cancer specialists, last year raised $7.25 million in Series A funds.

Jasper Health, makers of a cancer care coordination and experience platform, in February pulled in $25 million in Series A capital led by General Catalyst.

OncoHealth, which helps payers, providers and patients navigate cancer care, secured an investment this year from Arsenal Capital and McKesson.

Syapse, a cancer precision medicine tech company, last year collected $35 million in an Innovatus Capital Partners-led round.

Meanwhile, mental health was the second most promising clinical sector, with 37% of respondents choosing it.

Yes, but: Asked about the least promising clinical space for startups, 21% of respondents cited ... mental health.

It's not necessarily a surprise, given some of the troubled growth stories of venture-backed mental health tech providers. (More on that below.)

By the numbers: Most respondents reported a significant decrease in valuation expectations from 2021 to 2022.

That's particularly true for Series B+ stage valuations, with 42.3% of respondents reporting that valuations have decreased by as much as 60%.

Almost 39% of those surveyed were more conservative, estimating valuation expectations have fallen 20% to 40%.

Zoom in: Provider shortages were the dominant worry for most investors surveyed, followed by reimbursement changes.