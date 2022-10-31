The next frontier of value-based care may be in specialty care, health care dealmakers said at the Axios BFD on Wednesday.

Why it matters: As value-based care frameworks expand out of primary care, myriad sponsor-backed specialty physician businesses may now have a new exit thesis.

What they're saying: "Primary care companies are getting large enough, with enough lives that they'll say, 'Let's start bringing these specialties in-house," said VillageMD CFO Ross Levine, speaking at the BFD's Health Tech Expert Voices roundtable.

"We're starting to see value-based care in specialty areas," said Clayton Dubilier & Rice Partner Ravi Sachdev, who sits on Agilon's board.

Sachdev and others cited oncology and musculoskeletal care as logical specialty areas for risk-management arrangements.

Between the lines: There's a science to getting it right, says Arsenal Capital Partner John DiGiovanni, drawing a comparison to private equity's PPM rollup thesis.

"There's a 'J' curve, and thats why there's some resistance to specialty areas," DiGiovanni said. "The savings are there, once the incentives are right."

Yes, but: Not every specialty is ripe to be tucked into a VBC framework.

"Nobody here is talking about doing value-based child psychiatry [for instance]," said Oak Street Health Chief Medical Officer Griffin Myers.

"Value capture requires value created, so we need to figure out the loser on that side of the transaction," he said.

State of play: Though market activity for specialty physician groups has slowed as the debt markets have tightened, a handful are looking at their exit options now. These include:

Meanwhile, health care executives aren't sweating the Amazon effect, even after the e-commerce giant's $4 billion bet on primary care player One Medical earlier this year.

"Amazon brings capital and tech, but they don’t bring what’s required — physicians or patients," said Ruben King Shaw, chief strategy officer of health system Steward Health Care

The intrigue: Amazon's primary care disruption will create some pricing incongruity, Arsenal's DiGiovanni warns.