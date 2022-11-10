Scoop: Warburg's ModMed explores partial-stake sale

Modernizing Medicine and its largest investor, Warburg Pincus, are evaluating a partial-stake sale of the specialty electronic health records giant, sources familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: ModMed, along with Blackstone's HealthEdge Software, will represent a good test case for the new valuation reality in health tech investing if a deal gets done. It's been several months since we've seen scaled, growth-oriented SaaS companies test the market.

What's happening: The Boca Raton, Florida-based company formally hit the market in October, with first-round bids from sponsors due around mid-November, sources say.

Evercore is providing financial advice to Warburg and ModMed.

Sources caution that Warburg and the company may choose not to transact, depending on where interest levels and valuation appetite land.

By the numbers: ModMed, which has been investing heavily into R&D to fuel future growth, generates around $400 million of ARR, sources say.

Warburg's current stake lies at roughly 40%, sources say.

Other small minority investors that invested early in ModMed's evolution include Pentland Group, Summit Partners and Sands Capital.

Flashback: A year ago, sources pegged ModMed as a likely IPO candidate, but that was a much different market.

How it works: ModMed designs cloud-based and data-driven EHR software products tailored to a vast range of medical specialties — including dermatology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery and orthopedics.

Warburg invested an initial $231 million in the company in 2017.

The bottom line: ModMed is a bellwether for other growth-focused SaaS investors, who will be watching closely to see if the company overcomes market woes to attract a 2021-like valuation — or lands something much more conservative.

Warburg declined to comment. ModMed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.