Blackstone's HealthEdge in play

Blackstone is exploring a sale of HealthEdge Software, a maker of SaaS solutions for health insurers, as first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: This is one of few — if not the only — big health tech assets available for private equity investment right now. Presumably, that bodes well for HealthEdge's sellers.

Driving the news: Four sources tell Axios that BAML is advising on the sell side. Two of the people say Barclays is co-advising, adding that a small group of mega funds is participating with bids coming up next week.

By the numbers: Blackstone is said to be exploring a 50% stake sale that could value the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company at about $3 billion.

That's based upon $400 million and $60 million of revenue and EBITDA projected next year, per Bloomberg.

Flashback: Blackstone Growth purchased a majority stake in HealthEdge in March 2020 following a Morgan Stanley-led process, valuing the business at approximately $730 million.

Blackstone's equity check equated to more than $600 million, they said.

The platform has completed a number of add-ons since the original investment — which has brought in additional co-investors — so there’s more equity now.

Catch up quick: HealthEdge under Blackstone has been quietly growing and diversifying via M&A.

It scooped up The Burgess Group, Altruista Health and Wellframe — the latter through which Coatue, HLM Venture Partners, and BlueCross BlueShield Venture Fund joined the company as investors.

How it works: HealthEdge aims to help health plans increase membership and embrace new business models, control administrative costs, stay compliant, and improve clinical outcomes.

Its software solutions span administrative processing, payment integrity, care management, and digital health management and consumer engagement.

What they said: In a 2020 interview, HealthEdge CEO Stephen Krupa spoke to the company's vision following its deal for The Burgess Group, a payment integrity company:

“From really the first time we started talking, our visions were the same: Totally automating the transactional system for health plans. And there are numerous challenges to doing that."

He added: "The vision is not to grow to add businesses for the sake of adding businesses. The vision is [to build] a business that closes automation gaps [and creates] an end-to-end system.”

Of note: HealthEdge marked the first health care-focused deal executed by Blackstone's new Jon Korngold-led growth-equity team, whose health care efforts are steered by Ram Jagannath.

Blackstone declined to comment. HealthEdge, BAML and Barclays did not immediately return requests for comment.