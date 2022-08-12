Privia emerges as health tech standout

On the heels of its Q2 earnings beat, value-based care enabler Privia is sitting with "a lot of control of [its] destiny", COO Parth Mehrotra tells Sarah.

Why it matters: Value-based care is red hot, with major players like Amazon and CVS claiming their share of the market — and profitable public companies like Privia could be in the crosshairs.

Driving the news: While the performance of most other digital health stocks remains bleak, Privia shares added to momentum Thursday (hitting a 52-week high midday) after raising guidance and topping earnings expectations.

Sitting on a $300m cash pile and no debt, Privia is hyper-focused on operational execution and entering new markets organically, Mehrotra tells Sarah.

Privia is in its "goldilocks phase," Mehrotra says. "We're in eight states and 42 to go."

What they're saying: Mehrotra is wary of private market valuations (and expectations). However, he hints that Privia is well-positioned but under no pressure to consider various types of M&A — if and when it so wishes.

“I think you’ll see some transformative public company-to-public company combinations,” Mehrotra says. “We’re not looking at anything now, but over time if we are to be independent and grow into the next $15-20 billion dollar publicly-traded business, it’s tough to do it organically in healthcare services.”

While it waits for the public-private valuation spread to narrow, Privia expects to seek $5m to $20m tuck-ins for service entities of medical groups/ independent physician associations to enter new states.

And, if Privia ultimately decides it wants go run IPAs like Agilon, or go build out clinics like Oak Street, "nothing precludes us", Mehrotra says.

Context: While many tech-enabled healthcare players are hyper-focused — for example, solely on primary care Medicare Advantage — Privia is taking the opposite approach.

Privia partners with and helps physicians of all specialties move towards value-based care, serving all types of patients in all settings, participating in all types of reimbursement.

That has translated to ~900 locations, ~4M patients, 850K of which are in value-based arrangements today.

It’s a model that’s replicable and adaptable in any state, Mehrotra says.

Yes, and: "Since PRVA's model actually increases cash collections for practices, it makes sense to us that PRVA continues to grow," BTIG's David Larsen writes in a report.

Between the lines: Privia offers an alternative to doctors that don't want to join a health system, a PE roll-up, or United-Optum.

Mehrotra "marvels" at what United-Optum has built but believes Privia has something it doesn’t have.

“We can partner with independent providers and health system-related providers who are vehemently opposed to joining United and Optum,” Mehrotra says, explaining that many physicians prefer the financial and clinical autonomy it enables.

Yes, but: The executive credits former United CEO Steve Nelson for recognizing 15 years ago the need to own provider assets and create a care delivery network.

State of play: In matters of post-IPO and post-SPAC share performance for those entering the digital health universe over the last couple of years, Privia is clear outlier.