Amazon Pharmacy consultant and former vice president TJ Parker is leaving the company in September, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move follows Axios' reporting last December that Parker and Elliot Cohen — both of whom had steered Amazon Pharmacy since 2018 when Amazon acquired their prescription drug startup PillPack — were demoted to roles as consultants at the company amid potential strategic and operational difficulties.

Flashback: In May, Amazon-owned PillPack paid nearly $6 million to settle a DOJ fraud suit for fraudulently overbilling for insulin.

The intrigue: Sources previously told Erin that over-billing and over-dispensing for insulin was a widely acknowledged practice at the company and that higher-ups dismissed staff concerns about the matter.

