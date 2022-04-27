Behavioral health company Concert Health raised $42 million in Series B funding led by Define Ventures as it looks to expand services in three states.

Why it matters: As demand for behavioral health continues to rise, primary care providers are feeling the pressure, and companies like Concert aim to provide them with access to a network of trained behavioral health staff.

Details: Previous backers Healthy Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners and Townhall Ventures also participated in the round, as did CommonSpirit Health and Advent Health.

That brings its total funding to roughly $59 million, according to PitchBook data.

How it works: Founded in 2016 in San Diego, Concert is a behavioral health medical group that identifies patients using a combination of screening tools, prescription data and provider referrals.

Its behavioral care managers connect with patients over phone or video, where they set goals, provide counseling and manage medications.

A Concert psychiatric consultant regularly looks for patients who aren't getting better and adds treatment recommendations to their primary care provider's medical record.

Concert is covered as a collaborative care benefit as part of Medicare, commercial insurance, and, in some states, Medicaid.

The company partners with 54 medical groups across 11 states and works with independent medical groups, Federally Qualified Health Centers and rural health clinics.

What's next: Concert plans to expand its services in Arkansas, Massachusetts and Washington this quarter.