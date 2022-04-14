Iris Telehealth, an Austin-based telepsychiatry company that matches providers to health systems and clinics, raised $40 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Behavioral health is a hot spot for digital health investing, and Iris is the latest company in the sector to collect significant capital.

Details: Concord Health Partners and Columbia Pacific Advisors led the round, which is Iris' first public fundraise since it was founded in 2013.

The new funds bring Iris' total funding to $43 million, following a $3 million Series A it collected in 2017, Iris CEO Andrew Flanagan tells Axios.

How it works: Iris matches its board-certified psychiatrists with health systems and community health centers based on scheduling preferences, long-term goals and practice philosophy.

Those providers work with patients to identify issues, develop treatment plans and prescribe medications.

The company currently works with nearly 200 health systems and community health centers, and expects to see its 2 millionth patient within the next year, Flanagan says.

Iris' model is similar to that of InnovaTel, which offers its services to community health centers. (Quartet Health acquired InnovaTel last year.)

"We’re a group of technologists surrounding this super-focused medical group," says Flanagan.

Context: In contrast with Iris, many behavioral health companies court employers and organizations or offer their services directly to consumers.

Paraclete, for example, works with organizations that offer services for mild or acute issues such as stress, anxiety, or the loss of a loved one.

Brightside Health, on the other hand, works with organizations and individuals to treat more severe or chronic conditions, such as major depression.

What's next: With the funds, Iris plans to grow its clinical operations team, scale its go-to-market strategy, further develop its technology and grow the length of its contracts, which currently average 4 years, according to Flanagan.