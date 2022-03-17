Staying Avive for $22M

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

San Francisco-based Avive Solutions, a developer of remote cardiac arrest treatments, raised $22 million in Series A financing led by Questa Capital, Catalyst Health Ventures and Laerdal Million Lives Fund.

Why it's the BFD: Funds are flowing into digital health tools for heart conditions, from remote monitoring startup Story Health to Cleerly.

How it works: Avive aims to decrease the time it takes to get treatment and increase survival rates.

The company is building a connected automated external defibrillator and emergency response software platform that connects with 911 emergency centers through a partnership with RapidSOS, which provides 911 and first responders with data on health emergencies.

Avive's defibrillators are designed to audibly alert and display a map to help send bystanders to the location of someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Yes, but: The devices are currently undergoing FDA review and are not yet commercially available in the U.S.

Details: Questa Capital founder and managing partner Ryan Drant and Catalyst managing partner Darshana Zaveri joined Avive’s board as part of the raise.