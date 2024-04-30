E&C considers bills overturning Biden rules

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee considered several bills this morning that would overturn recently issued Biden administration rules on nursing home staffing and Medicaid payments.
Driving the news: It's a sign of Republican pushback as the Biden administration tries to beat a crucial deadline and avoid the threat of regulations being overturned by the next Congress.
Zoom in: One of the bills would block the Biden administration's rule to impose minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes, which was issued last week.
What's next: Watch for a mark-up on the bills, and whether there is any bipartisan support for them.