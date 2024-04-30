E&C considers bills overturning Biden rules

The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee considered several bills this morning that would overturn recently issued Biden administration rules on nursing home staffing and Medicaid payments. Driving the news: It's a sign of Republican pushback as the Biden administration tries to beat a crucial deadline and avoid the threat of regulations being overturned by the next Congress.

Zoom in: One of the bills would block the Biden administration's rule to impose minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes, which was issued last week.

That bill was already approved out of Ways and Means in March, with one Democrat voting with Republicans in favor of the legislation.

Another bill would prohibit finalizing the rule that alters Medicaid payment practices for home or community based services, which was also issued last week.

What's next: Watch for a mark-up on the bills, and whether there is any bipartisan support for them.