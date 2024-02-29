Health spending bills still a work in progress

For context, the agency was funded at $6.56 billion in FY 2023, and President Biden asked for $7.2 billion in his 2024 budget request.
It's highly unlikely that the final text will include poison pills like House language reversing FDA guidance on the abortion pill mifepristone.
As for the Labor-HHS bill, which is in the second tranche of funding bills, House Labor-HHS subcommittee Chair Robert Aderholt said negotiators were getting close on funding levels but were still discussing which riders make the cut.
"I understand that we're not going to get all the riders, but I'm hoping we get some wins," Aderholt said, adding that he still wanted some of the "pro-life language, as much as possible," left in the bill.