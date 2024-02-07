PBM bill clears House Oversight

The House Oversight Committee found some bipartisan consensus on overhauling PBM payments Tuesday, advancing a measure that would use a flat fee instead of pegging payments to a percentage of a drug's cost.

Why it matters: The DRUG Act, which we wrote about in the fall, aims to remove an incentive for PBMs to favor drugs with high list prices.

But the Oversight Committee considered only the provisions within its jurisdiction covering the Federal Employee Health Benefits program.

Beyond overhauling payments, there are provisions that prohibit steering patients to pharmacies that are owned by PBMs and ban spread pricing.

Between the lines: The bill was approved 29–11.

Reps. Eric Burlison and Paul Gosar were the only GOP "no" votes, arguing that delinking was not the way to reduce drug price costs.

Nine Democrats voted against the bill, including Ranking Member Jamie Raskin.

Of note: Education and Workforce Chair Virginia Foxx supported the bill but expressed concern about having the federal government interfere in businesses' compensation for services. She also wants a CBO score on the legislation.