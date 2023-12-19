What we're hearing: Warnock's new insulin target

Sen. Raphael Warnock said last month that his target was to extend the $35 cap on monthly insulin costs to the commercial market and uninsured by the end of the year.

He acknowledged to Axios last week that goal "obviously" will not be met, but expressed hope for the new year.

What they're saying: "I'm hopeful that once we get the government funded and get these supplementals done, that we will see this come up early in the new year," he said.

Our thought bubble: The insulin timeline has been sliding for months, but it still has backers like Warnock pushing for it, so it's not totally off the table.