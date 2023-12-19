What we're hearing: Warnock's new insulin target
26 mins ago
Sen. Raphael Warnock said last month that his target was to extend the $35 cap on monthly insulin costs to the commercial market and uninsured by the end of the year.
- He acknowledged to Axios last week that goal "obviously" will not be met, but expressed hope for the new year.
What they're saying: "I'm hopeful that once we get the government funded and get these supplementals done, that we will see this come up early in the new year," he said.
Our thought bubble: The insulin timeline has been sliding for months, but it still has backers like Warnock pushing for it, so it's not totally off the table.
- The CBO scores the $35 cap for private insurance at $629 million over 10 years and there could be a roughly similar cost for including the uninsured.