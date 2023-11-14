House sets up debate on Labor-HHS bill

The House has adopted a rule to consider the chamber's version of the Labor-HHS appropriations bill in a party line tally of 217-209.

The spending package includes controversial provisions such as eliminating Title X grants, which help fund family planning programs, along with deep spending cuts to health agencies of HHS, CDC and NIH.

The other side: On Monday, the White House released a statement pledging that President Biden would veto the legislation, citing concerns with the Title X and topline funding numbers for the CDC and CMS, among other issues.

What we're watching: The House will now debate the bill, with a vote likely scheduled for later this week.