House Labor-HHS bill has deep cuts to NIH, CDC

The House Appropriations Committee released its Labor-HHS appropriations bill on Thursday, with deep cuts to health agency funding.

Why it matters: The bill — to be marked up in subcommittee Friday — shows where Republican priorities for the health agencies are, including significant funding reductions for NIH, CDC and family planning programs.

Details: The topline number remained at $147 billion, per the bill summary.