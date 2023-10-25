Johnson elected House speaker
Oct 25, 2023
The House elected Mike Johnson as the next speaker Wednesday, finally ending the stalemate that left the chamber unable to do legislative business after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.
The big picture: Fourth time's the charm — but now everyone who does business with the Hill will be scrambling to figure out what, if anything, he knows about their policy issues.
- Here's the Axios story about his election, and here's a look at the basics of his background and his views.
- Watch your inboxes — we'll be back with a look at his policy record.