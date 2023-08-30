Scoop: E&C planning fall IRA probe

House Energy and Commerce plans an oversight hearing next month on implementation of the IRA, signaling a possible early rebuttal to the Biden administration's drug pricing plans, according to a schedule obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration's new list of the first 10 drugs up for price negotiations provides more fodder to Republicans, who warn the law would harm future pharmaceutical innovation.

The committee declined to confirm the list, which was circulated to multiple lobbyists.

The schedule is expected to have three health-related hearings in September:

Thursday, Sept. 14: Health Subcommittee Legislative Hearing on Drug Shortages

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Health Subcommittee Legislative Hearing on Medicare Innovation

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing on IRA Implementation

Between the lines: Drug shortages were a controversial topic during E&C's PAPHA hearings, with Democrats wanting to address the issue within a reauthorization bill and Republicans countering the issue was better handled separately.