Scoop: E&C planning fall IRA probe
House Energy and Commerce plans an oversight hearing next month on implementation of the IRA, signaling a possible early rebuttal to the Biden administration's drug pricing plans, according to a schedule obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: The Biden administration's new list of the first 10 drugs up for price negotiations provides more fodder to Republicans, who warn the law would harm future pharmaceutical innovation.
- The committee declined to confirm the list, which was circulated to multiple lobbyists.
The schedule is expected to have three health-related hearings in September:
- Thursday, Sept. 14: Health Subcommittee Legislative Hearing on Drug Shortages
- Tuesday, Sept. 19: Health Subcommittee Legislative Hearing on Medicare Innovation
- Wednesday, Sept. 20: Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing on IRA Implementation
Between the lines: Drug shortages were a controversial topic during E&C's PAPHA hearings, with Democrats wanting to address the issue within a reauthorization bill and Republicans countering the issue was better handled separately.
- E&C Chair Cathy McMorris-Rodgers released a draft discussion text on drug shortages right before the August recess, which also addressed 340B reforms and certain disclosure requirements.