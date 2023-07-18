HELP Committee strikes deal on PAHPA extension

The Senate HELP Committee has agreed to a clean five-year extension of priority review vouchers and a study on alternative incentives to biomedical research that delink research costs from the price of drugs.

Driving the news: The new proposals are part of a manager's amendment to the committee's original PAHPA draft. Senate HELP will mark up the legislation on Thursday.

Why it matters: The amendment, obtained by Axios, shows bipartisan agreement on issues that had previously divided Chair Bernie Sanders and ranking member Bill Cassidy.

We told you this morning that priority review vouchers for medical countermeasures could be in trouble, but it looks like the Senate has ironed out its differences.

Of note: The manager's amendment also includes a section on policies to prevent drug shortages, which continues to divide lawmakers in the House of Representatives.