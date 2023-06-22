Insulin bill backers aim for July Senate vote

Key senators backing insulin legislation say there is a good chance the legislation comes up for a vote in the Senate in July, though it is not guaranteed.

Why it matters: There has long been a push to cap insulin costs at $35 per month for people with private insurance, and that effort may finally be able to get over the finish line, at least in the Senate.

What they're saying: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is cosponsoring an insulin bill with Sen. Susan Collins, told Axios she expects an insulin vote "in that work period in July."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who has an insulin bill with Sen. John Kennedy, added: "I'm hopeful that we will see movement on this issue in the next work period."

Both Collins and Kennedy told Axios they think insulin legislation can get 60 votes. "I do, but one never knows," Collins said, noting she has been talking to her GOP colleagues to build support.

Seven Senate Republicans voted for the $35 insulin cap in the private market last year, and another two, Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, have cosponsored the Warnock-Kennedy bill.

Between the lines: While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has focused on insulin, other health care measures could also be included in the bill, such as the HELP Committee's PBM legislation or the Judiciary Committee's patent bills, according to Senate aides and lobbyists.

Neither the voting timeline nor the contents of the package are fully determined yet, though.

Schumer pointed to possible movement on insulin without committing to a specific timeline during an interview Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Most of the things need bipartisan support, 60 votes, and then we think it will put pressure on the House," Schumer said, later adding: "We're trying to come up with a proposal that would cap insulin at $35."

One eased hurdle: CBO says the Shaheen-Collins bill would save money rather than cost money, so backers do not need to find an offset, according to a Senate Democratic aide.

The bottom line: Momentum is building on the insulin package, but nothing is certain yet. The timeline has slipped before. And the House GOP is not enthusiastic about the idea.