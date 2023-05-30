Senate Finance plans health care mergers hearing

The Senate Finance Committee is planning a hearing on June 8 examining health care mergers, consolidation and the role of private equity, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The hearing could be a way for the Senate to start discussing some of the site-neutral payment ideas being discussed in the House, given that backers portray those policies as a way to fight consolidation.

Yes, but: There's still a long way to go for any policies in these areas to be enacted, but the hearing shows there is some action in the upper chamber.