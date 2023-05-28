Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Debt deal to include permitting compromise

Jael Holzman
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy walks through the Capitol

McCarthy walks through the Capitol in November. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tweaks to federal permitting are expected in the debt ceiling deal between House Republican leadership and the Biden administration.

Why it matters: The deal, if enacted, could notch big wins on the permitting process that members of both parties were pushing for.

  • But it might not go far enough to appease Republicans who voted for a debt fix that included HR 1's more aggressive changes to environmental laws.
  • The emerging deal appears to also avoid targeting energy and climate programs in the Inflation Reduction Act — a major victory for Biden that will be a bridge too far for some House conservatives.

Details: The debt ceiling deal will make the "first significant reform to NEPA since 1982," according to a one-pager obtained by Axios' Andrew Solender.

  • A source familiar with negotiations tells Axios this would include one-year timelines for environmental assessments and two-year timelines for environmental impact statements.
  • It would also let one agency take the lead on an individual NEPA review.
  • It would change NEPA without addressing statutes of limitations or judicial relief against projects.

Between the lines: All energy sources would benefit from these kinds of permitting changes. But it's unclear if this is the Goldilocks compromise that'll help secure enough votes to pass a debt ceiling fix.

