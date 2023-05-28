Debt deal to include permitting compromise

Tweaks to federal permitting are expected in the debt ceiling deal between House Republican leadership and the Biden administration.

Why it matters: The deal, if enacted, could notch big wins on the permitting process that members of both parties were pushing for.

But it might not go far enough to appease Republicans who voted for a debt fix that included HR 1's more aggressive changes to environmental laws.

The emerging deal appears to also avoid targeting energy and climate programs in the Inflation Reduction Act — a major victory for Biden that will be a bridge too far for some House conservatives.

Details: The debt ceiling deal will make the "first significant reform to NEPA since 1982," according to a one-pager obtained by Axios' Andrew Solender.

A source familiar with negotiations tells Axios this would include one-year timelines for environmental assessments and two-year timelines for environmental impact statements.

It would also let one agency take the lead on an individual NEPA review.

It would change NEPA without addressing statutes of limitations or judicial relief against projects.

Between the lines: All energy sources would benefit from these kinds of permitting changes. But it's unclear if this is the Goldilocks compromise that'll help secure enough votes to pass a debt ceiling fix.