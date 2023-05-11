Former Democratic Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader is joining the law and lobbying firm Williams and Jensen as a principal starting Monday, Axios has learned.

Schrader served in the House for seven terms and was a member of Energy and Commerce. He worked as a veterinarian before moving into public service.

He's expected to work on issues related to "medical innovation and R&D and promoting cures and treatments for the advancement of human and animal health," according to Williams and Jensen.

Schrader, known as a moderate Democrat, was a member of the Blue Dog Coalition and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Of note: Schrader was one of three Democrats in 2021 who joined Republicans to vote against drug pricing negotiations provisions in an Energy and Commerce markup for a version of the Build Back Better bill.