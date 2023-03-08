E&C closes in on QALY compromise

Energy and Commerce members are close to a bipartisan agreement on banning quality-adjusted life years from federal programs, Health Care Subcommittee ranking member Anna Eshoo said during the markup Wednesday.

Zoom in: The committee’s health care panel advanced an updated version of E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ legislation that incorporated technical advice from HHS staff.

What they’re saying: “There’s a bit more work needed to fully vet and agree to this proposed language. I think we’re nearly there, and I look forward to voting for a bipartisan amendment when the full committee convenes at our next markup,” Eshoo said.

Committee ranking member Frank Pallone said the language has come a long way since its introduction, but he’s still worried the bill could be interpreted too broadly in its current state. He wants to continue working with McMorris Rodgers on the text.

Be smart: All five bills discussed Wednesday passed the subcommittee and were forwarded to the full committee.