Health policy isn’t all about payment. The Food & Drug Administration has a lot going on this year, too.

Here are a few standout areas to watch.

1) Transitioning out of pandemic operations: FDA is expected to finalize guidance on handling products that received emergency use authorization during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The agency wants “manufacturers that are committed to being compliant and being on the market long term [to] have the ability to transition from that emergency use status to permanent status,” said John Fuson, a partner at law firm Crowell & Moring and a former FDA staffer.

Remember: EUAs aren’t dependent on the public health emergency designation and will not disappear when the administration ends the status.

2) Diagnostic testing oversight: The VALID Act didn’t make it into the recent omnibus, but FDA could try to increase oversight of lab-developed tests on its own, said James Boiani, a partner at law firm Epstein Becker Green.

FDA proposed a framework for this in 2014.

If the agency moves toward lab test oversight again, legal action is likely, Boiani added. “There's no guarantee the courts necessarily agree with [FDA], especially now given the history of congressional work on looking at giving FDA explicit authority and not doing it,” he said.

3) Artificial intelligence: FDA lawyers also wonder whether the agency will move forward with final guidance on how to handle premarket submissions for medical products that use AI.